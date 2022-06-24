A woman has been injured after she was attacked behind a Sainsbury's Petrol Station in Bath.

It happened in a lane off Lower Bristol Road, at 4.30pm on Thursday 12 May.

It is understood the victim was hit by another woman and sustained minor facial injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police now want to speak to a woman who they believed witnessed the assault after coming to the aid of the victim.

She offered the victim her phone to call 999 and police officers say they hope to speak with her to understand if she saw the assault.