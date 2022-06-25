Fireworks exploded over Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage on Friday during Billie Eilish's finale - Happier Than Ever - with fans chanting the lyrics from a packed out stage.

After her first two songs, the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner instructed the audience to scream together to release their their worries. She said: “I want everybody to feel loose and free and I don’t want you to give a f*** about anything else except this moment.”

Eilish referenced the fact that the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide during her set, saying it was, a “really dark day” for women.

Sam Fender also took to the Pyramid Stage before Eilish, making his Glastonbury debut. He described it as the “most crazy experience”.

After playing his track Getting Started, the singer said: “Hello Glastonbury, how are we doing?

“Me and the boys have never been here before. We’ve never been here as punters, never played here before and we’re doing that all in one day which is the most crazy experience.”

Geordi singer Sam Fender played Glastonbury for the first time on Friday. Credit: PA

Elsewhere, the energy was high across the festival, from the arts and crafts tents, to the DJ sets running into the early hours at the South West Corner.

Eurovision winners from Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra, performed their first UK gig at Shangri-La's Truth Stage, after the festival kicked off with an address from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the Pyramid stage.

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra performed to a crowd waving Ukrainian flags. Credit: PA

The crowd that turned out to see the Ukrainian band came prepared with flags in support of the country's ongoing war against Russian forces.

Kalush Orchestra crowd at Glastonbury. Credit: PA

After a last minute announcement from the Chemical Brothers that they would be pulling out of their Friday night Arcadia set due to covid, Groove Armada stepped in to play a show-stopping set underneath the stage's iconic fire-breathing spider.