Glastonbury Festival 2022: Rain and thunder forecast for Saturday's weather

People at Glastonbury Festival wearing colourful ponchos to shelter from the rain. PA
It looks like it'll be a welly weekend for campers on Worthy Farm.

After exploding onto Worthy Farm in glorious sunshine on Wednesday, Glastonbury Festival-goers have had a more unsettled time of it since then.

It hasn't been the mud-bath many hardy campers will be used to, but scattered showers and blustery winds picked up before the headliners hit the stage on Friday night.

It may not be a guaranteed washout but there is a chance the site will see thundery showers throughout Saturday with sunnier spells in between.

As for the rest of the weekend the Met Office says: "Saturday will see blustery showers spreading across the region, heavy at times and possibly thundery, but with sunny spells in between.

"Remaining breezy, particularly along western coasts. Feeling fresher than of late. Maximum Temperature 20 °C.

"Windy for all on Sunday with a continued risk of heavy showers. Winds easing for Monday ahead of more persistent rain potentially arriving on Tuesday. Temperatures around the seasonal average."