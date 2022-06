Saturday will mark the second night of headline music for Glastonbury Festival 2022 after Billie Eilish's record-breaking performance on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night.

Sir Paul McCartney will be bringing a few years more experience to the Pyramid than his Friday night counterpart, taking the opposite title of the festival's oldest ever solo performer.

Spread out over the day and across the site will be acts including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Caribou, Calvin Harris and Jessie Ware.

Rain and possible thunder have been forecast for Somerset throughout the day, so Worthy Farm might be muddier today than it has been so far.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 Saturday line-up:

Pyramid Stage

Paul McCartney - 9.30pm - 11.45pm

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - 7.15pm - 8.30pm

Haim - 5.30pm - 6.30pm

AJ Tracey - 4.00pm - 4.45pm

Easy Life - 2.30pm - 3.30pm

Joy Crookes - 1.15pm - 2.00pm

Les Amazones D’Afrique - 12.00pm - 12.45pm

Other Stage

Megan Thee Stallion - 10.30pm - 11.30pm

Burna Boy - 8.30pm - 9.30pm

Olivia Rodrigo - 6.45pm - 7.45pm

Glass Animals - 5.15pm - 6.15pm

Metronomy - 3.45pm - 4.45pm

Skunk Anansie - 2.15pm - 3.15pm

Tems - 1.00pm - 1.45pm

Hak Baker - 11.45am - 12.30pm

West Holts Stage

Roisin Murphy - 10.15pm - 11.45pm

Caribou - 8.30pm - 9.30pm

Leon Bridges - 7.00pm - 8.00pm

Celeste - 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Yves Tumor - 4.00pm - 5.00pm

Black Midi - 2.30pm - 3.30pm

Brass Against - 1.00pm - 2.00pm

Kikagaku Moyo - 11.30am - 12.30pm

John Peel Stage

Jamie T - 10.30pm - 11.45pm

Yungblud - 9.00pm - 10.00pm

Ghetts - 7.30pm - 8.30pm

Pa Salieu - 6.00pm - 7.00pm

Beabadoobee - 4.30pm - 5.30pm

Self Esteem - 3.15pm - 4.00pm

Holly Humberstone - 2.00pm - 2.45pm

Enny - 12.45pm - 1.30pm

Go A - 11.30am - 12.15pm

Park Stage

Jessie Ware - 11.00pm - 12.15am

Mitski - 9.15pm - 10.15pm

The Avalanches - 7.45pm - 8.45pm

Big Thief - 6.15pm - 7.15pm

Squid - 4.45pm - 5.45pm

Sampa the Great - 3.15pm - 4.15pm

Gabriels - 2.00pm - 2.45pm

Katy J Pearson - 12.45pm - 1.30pm

Yasmin Williams - 11.30am - 12.10pm

Accoustic Stage

The Waterboys - 9.30pm - 11.00pm

Ralph Mitchell - 8.00pm - 9.00pm

Scouting for Girls - 6.30pm - 7.30pm

Tony Christie - 5.30pm - 6.15pm

Chris Difford - 4.30pm - 5.15pm

Grainne Duffy - 3.30pm - 4.15pm

Laura Veirs - 2.30pm - 3.10pm

Katherine Priddy - 1.40pm - 2.20pm

49th & Main - 12.45pm - 1.25pm

Tom Webber Best Demo of the Year - 12.00pm - 12.30pm

Avalon Stage

The Hoosiers - 11.05pm - 12.15am

Lamb 9.35pm - 10.45pm

Ward Thomas 8.05pm - 9.05pm

Dr. John Cooper Clarke - 6.25pm - 7.40pm

Tom Robinson Band - 5.05pm - 6.05pm

Molotov Jukebox - 3.35pm - 4.35pm

Grace Petrie - 2.05pm - 3.05pm

The Longest Johns - 12.40pm - 1.35pm

Nia Wyn - 11.30am - 12.10pm

Arcadia

Camelphat B2B Patrick Topping - 2.00am - 3.00am

Calvin Harris - 1.00am - 2.00am

Four Tet - 12.00am - 1.00am

Kurupt FM - 11.15pm - 12.00am

DJ EZ - 10.15pm - 11.15pm

Nia Archives - 9.30pm - 10.15pm