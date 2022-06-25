After four days of camping and two nights of headline sets, Glastonbury Festival-goers will see the final acts on Sunday (June 26) as the event comes to a close.

Despite some wind and rain at times, revelers have experienced mostly dry conditions for the return of the festival after a three year hiatus.

On the last day of festivities, attendees should expect much of the same with the Met Office predicting sunny spells and blustery showers with a maximum temperature of 20 degrees.

The wind should clear heading into the evening for the final night of music and Kendrick Lamar's Pyramid Stage headline slot.

Heading into Monday for the exodus of campers and the start of the clear-up, unsettled conditions will pick back up with more showers expected.