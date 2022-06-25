A home in Bristol has been closed for three months because of ongoing anti-social behaviour.The closure was issued after multiple reports of criminal offences linked to the property, with Avon and Somerset Police officers also finding wanted suspects at the address.

The court granted an application by the police Legal Services and Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Teams, supported by residents and Bristol City Council, for a three-month closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.Local residents told the court they had witnessed round the clock drug dealing.

Children were reportedly unable to use the nearby park due to drug use and discarded needles, with people in the area saying they are fearful of burglary.

There have also been reports of stabbings, handling stolen goods, criminal damage, assault and public order offences.

Police have boarded up the house on Greystoke Avenue. Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

The rear garden and rooms inside the house were pictured littered with old cans and boxes, cigarette butts and broken furniture.

Last year the occupant signed an 'Acceptable Behaviour Contract', including agreeing not to have more than two visitors at a time or allow anyone to deal drugs from their home.

Police officers had submitted 66 intelligence reports about drug activity at the address so far this year.

In April, officers carrying out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act found six people were inside, two of whom were wanted and arrested.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Darnell said: "The occupant has been given every opportunity to seek help and support but it's not reasonable to ask anyone to put up with the utter misery caused by them and their visitors any more."It's thanks to the support of the community and other agencies that the court has granted this order."