Woman dies after collision on A39 in Penryn

Police in Cornwall are investigating a road traffic collision near Penryn that resulted in the death of a woman in her thirties.

Shortly after 9.30am on Frdiay (June 24) officers were called to reports of a crash involving a Volkswagen van and a pedestrian on the A39 between Treliever roundabout and Kernick Road Industrial Estate Penryn.

The pedestrian, identified as a 33-year-old woman from the local area, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by Cornwall Air Ambulance, where she later died.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

The A39 between Kernick Road Industrial Estate and Treliever roundabout was closed while Forensic Collision Officers investigated the collision, but it was reopened at around 4.20pm on Friday.

Officers from the Specialist Roads Policing Team would like to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward if they haven't already done so.