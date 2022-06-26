Police in Wiltshire are appealing for information after a 14-year-old girl went missing from her home.

Taiya Ford was last seen at her home address in Swindon at around 12.15pm on Saturday (June 25).

She is believed to be wearing a black top and black jogging bottoms and has potentially taken a bus into Swindon town centre.

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone with information as to Taiya’s whereabouts to call police immediately on 101 and quote reference number 54220066171.