Four Army personnel injured after military vehicle overturns near M5

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that four British Army personnel were injured when a military vehicle overturned close to the M5 near Tiverton.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the dual carriageway A361 at Sampford Peverell at about 9am on Saturday [June 25].

The road was shut and remained closed throughout the day, causing traffic delays in the area.

The latest information from the traffic website Inrix is that one lane is closed for repairs.

Photos from the scene showed military personnel along with emergency services vehicles.

Devon and Cornwall Police had earlier said it was investigating the circumstances but nobody was badly hurt. The MOD has now commented.

An MOD spokesperson said: “A single vehicle accident occurred near to the M5 motorway near Tiverton earlier today, in which four Army personnel sustained injuries.

“The injured personnel were taken to hospital for treatment.”

It is understood the personnel were travelling in a Jackal tactical support vehicle during a military exercise in the area. Three personnel have since been discharged from hospital.

An Inrix update at 9:19am on Sunday (26 June) said: "One lane closed due to emergency barrier repairs on A361 in both directions near M5 J27 at the Sampford Peverell turn off. Traffic is coping well."