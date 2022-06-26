After two nights of music from hundreds of artists, Sunday will see the Glastonbury Festival's final performances as it comes to a close.

Friday night made history with 20-year-old Billie Eilish as the youngest ever headliner to take to the Pyramid stage, while Saturday allowed Paul McCartney, 80, to take the opposite title of the festival's oldest ever soloist.

The scouse singer surprised the crowd at Worthy Farm by bringing two huge names out to join him on the Pyramid Stage - Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

Paul McCartney was Saturday night's Pyramid Stage headliner, with surprise guests. Credit: PA

Elsewhere in Glastonbury, another surprise guest has went viral on social media for yet another show of protest against the overturning of Roe v Wade in America.

British singer Lily Allen joined 19-year-old American pop star Olivia Rodrigo on the Other Stage where they sang a duet of the 37-year-old's song 'F**k You'.

Rodrigo read out the names of the Supreme Court Justice's who voted to overturn the landmark ruling on legal abortions, dedicating the controversial song to them.

There are still plenty of stars to be seen on the last day of the event, with soul legend Diana Ross performing in the coveted Sunday teatime 'legends slot', and Kendrick Lamar bringing the Pyramid stage to a close.

The weather looks like much of the same unsettled conditions revelers have experienced so far.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 Sunday line-up:

Pyramid Stage

KENDRICK LAMAR - 21:45 - 23:15

LORDE - 19:30 - 20:45

ELBOW - 17:45 - 18:45

DIANA ROSS - 16:00 - 17:15

HERBIE HANCOCK - 14:00 - 15:00

DAKHABRAKHA - 12:45 - 13:30

BLACK DYKE BAND - 11:30 - 12:15

Other Stage

PET SHOP BOYS - 21:40 - 23:15

YEARS & YEARS - 19:45 - 20:45

KACEY MUSGRAVES - 18:00 - 19:00

FONTAINES DC - 16:30 - 17:30

DECLAN MCKENNA - 15:00 - 16:00

LIANNE LA HAVAS - 13:30 - 14:30

SEA GIRLS - 12:15 - 13:00

KOJEY RADICAL - 11:00 - 11:45

West Holts Stage

BICEP - 21:45 - 23:15

ANGELIQUE KIDJO - 20:00 - 21:00

KOFFEE - 18:30 - 19:30

SNARKY PUPPY - 17:00 - 18:00

NUBYA GARCIA - 15:30 - 16:30

NIGHTMARES ON WAX - 14:00 - 15:00

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY - 12:30 - 13:30

ISHMAEL ENSEMBLE - 11:00 - 12:00

John Peel Stage

CHARLI XCX - 21:30 - 22:45

LITTLE DRAGON - 20:00 - 21:00

TURNSTILE - 18:30 - 19:30

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS - 17:00 - 18:00

CLAIRO - 15:30 - 16:30

TBC - 14:00 - 15:00

SPORTS TEAM - 12:30 - 13:30

JUST MUSTARD - 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

COURTNEY BARNETT - 21:15 - 22:30

JARV IS - 19:45 - 20:45

TBC - 18:15 - 19:15

CAROLINE POLACHEK - 16:30 - 17:30

CATE LE BON - 15:15 - 16:00

WARMDUSCHER - 14:00 - 14:45

BIG JOANIE - 12:45 - 13:30

DEEP THROAT CHOIR - 11:30 - 12:15

Acoustic Stage

SUZANNE VEGA - 21:30 - 23:00

THE SHIRES - 20:00 - 21:00

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES - 18:30 - 19:30

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS - 17:30 - 18:15

GLENN TILBROOK - 16:30 - 17:15

DAMIEN DEMPSEY - 15:30 - 16:15

ERROL LINTON - 14:30 - 15:10

CHLOE FOY - 13:40 - 14:20

LEWIS MCLAUGHLIN EMERGING TALENT COMPETITION WINNER - 12:45 - 13:25

MEGAN MCKENNA - 12:00 - 12:30

Avalon Stage

THE DUALERS - 22:50 - 23:50

IMELDA MAY - 21:20 - 22:20

ORLA GARTLAND - 19:50 - 20:50

MCFLY - 18:20 - 19:20

KATE RUSBY - 16:50 - 17:50

P.P. ARNOLD - 15:20 - 16:20

PEAT & DIESEL - 13:55 - 14:50

FERRIS & SYLVESTER - 12:35 - 13:30

CITIZENS OF THE WORLD CHOIR - 11:30 - 12:10

Arcadia

HOSPITALITY SHOWCASE: SPY B2B GRAFIX B2B UNGLUED FEAT CARASEL MC & SOLAH - 01:30 - 02:30

SUB FOCUS B2B DIMENSION FEAT ID - 00:30 - 01:30

DANIEL AVERY B2B VTSS - 23:30 - 00:30

AFRODEUTSCHE - 22:30 - 23:30

TSHA21:30 - 22:30