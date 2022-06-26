Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in South Gloucestershire

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Charfield, South Gloucestershire, on Friday night (June 24).

Grant Bradley, 46, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster, has been charged with the murder of Marcus Dunkerton, 40, of Thames Close, Charfield.

He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Bradley has been detained in police custody pending an appearance before Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday (June 27).

Police and ambulance crews were called Mr Dunkerton’s home just before 11pm on Friday.

He could not be saved and died at the scene. Mr Bradley was arrested just after 11.30pm.

A post mortem examination has found that Mr Dunkerton was stabbed several times, with one wound proving fatal.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say they are grateful for the support and patience of the community while they carry out forensic examinations, searches and house to house enquiries in the village.

Police say people can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days, but that officers aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker of the Major Crime Investigation Team is heading the enquiry.

He said: “Our hearts go out to Marcus’s family as they face such a devastating loss. They are being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for privacy in their grief.

“We continue to gather evidence to help us understand what has happened. There are reports of an earlier incident involving the two men at the Railway Tavern in Wotton Road, Charfield. I’d ask anyone who was at the pub between 9pm and 11pm on Friday night to get in touch, if they haven’t yet spoken with officers.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of either man walking from the pub to Thames Close, or Bradley leaving that address.”