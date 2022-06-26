A man has has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following an assault in South Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to an address in Thames Close, Charfield just before 11pm on Friday (24 June) where a man was found fatally injured.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man has not yet been formally identified but his family are aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

There will be an increased police presence in the village while officers carry out house to house and other enquiries.

Police say they don’t believe there is a risk to the wider community, but if you have any concerns speak to one of the uniformed neighbourhood officers who will be in the area.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an earlier altercation in the Railway Tavern pub on Wotton Road, or who has any information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help the investigation.