More than 100,000 people gathered to watch Sir Paul McCartney. Credit: PA

Spirits were high and festival-goers enjoyed another day of world-class acts on Saturday at Glastonbury Festival.

The long awaited headline set by Sir Paul McCartney did not fail to deliver - especially after surprise guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl making appearances.

Sir Paul asked the girls in the audience for a “Beatles scream” before playing Dance Tonight to the Glastonbury crowd.

The performance was peppered with Beatles anecdotes and songs, while Sir Paul also played many of his newer songs.

Sir Paul McCartney played a selection of new songs as well as Beatles classics. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion was performing her chart-topping hits on the Other Stage, with latest collaboration with Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie joining the set list.

Megan thee Stallion performed on the Other Stage. Credit: PA

Earlier in the day, The Other Stage was graced by Olivia Rodrigo, who brought on surprise guest Lily Allen to perform the singer’s hit song F**k You in response to the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

Olivia Rodrigo joined those who have spoken out against the overturning of Roe vs Wade at the festival. Credit: PA

A familiar face was watching Olivia from the sidelines before taking to the biggest stage at the festival herself.

Greta Thunberg was spotted enjoying Olivia Rodrigo's performance. Credit: PA

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was introduced by Emily Eavis onto the Pyramid Stage to make a statement about the Climate Crisis.

Greta Thunberg took to the Pyramid Stage to warn festival-goers about the current climate crisis. Credit: PA

Elsewhere, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds put on a show on the Pyramid Stage.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds played to a packed crowd. Credit: PA

Haim also performed their classics on the Pyramid Stage.

American sisters Haim put on an energetic performance on the Pyramid Stage after only having performed at Glastonbury virtually. Credit: PA

John Peel stage was dominated by Yungblud and Beabadoobee and Ukrainian group Go_A.