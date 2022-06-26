Glastonbury Festival 2022: Saturday highlights in pictures
Spirits were high and festival-goers enjoyed another day of world-class acts on Saturday at Glastonbury Festival.
The long awaited headline set by Sir Paul McCartney did not fail to deliver - especially after surprise guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl making appearances.
Sir Paul asked the girls in the audience for a “Beatles scream” before playing Dance Tonight to the Glastonbury crowd.
The performance was peppered with Beatles anecdotes and songs, while Sir Paul also played many of his newer songs.
Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion was performing her chart-topping hits on the Other Stage, with latest collaboration with Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie joining the set list.
Earlier in the day, The Other Stage was graced by Olivia Rodrigo, who brought on surprise guest Lily Allen to perform the singer’s hit song F**k You in response to the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
A familiar face was watching Olivia from the sidelines before taking to the biggest stage at the festival herself.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was introduced by Emily Eavis onto the Pyramid Stage to make a statement about the Climate Crisis.
Elsewhere, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds put on a show on the Pyramid Stage.
Haim also performed their classics on the Pyramid Stage.
John Peel stage was dominated by Yungblud and Beabadoobee and Ukrainian group Go_A.