A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a "serious sexual assault" in a Bristol park.

Police were called to Barton Fields in Kingswood at around midnight on Sunday 26 June.

A cordon has been put in place while a forensics team carries out investigations.

Officers are also appealing for information and witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Barton Fields, off Charlton Road in Kingswood, this morning (Monday 27 June) at around midnight following reports of a serious sexual assault.

"A 22-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and a police cordon remains in place in the area.

"Officers are providing support to the victim, and she is also being offered specialist help and advice from trained professionals at The Bridge sexual assault referral centre.

"We are appealing for witnesses who may have any information, or CCTV footage, to aid in this investigation to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222151955.

"We are especially interested in speaking to three individuals who helped the victim in the aftermath of the incident."