Play Brightcove video

The landlord of a pub in Somerset has described the "wonderful moment" singer Chris Martin turned up at his pub after partying at Glastonbury Festival.

The Coldplay frontman enjoyed drinks with friends at the The Stag Inn in Hinton Charterhouse on Sunday on his way home from Worthy Farm.

Landlord Chris Parkin said: “We had just finished lunch service and I was at the bar when this man walked in and I said to the lad sat next to me, ‘crikey that fella looks like Chris Martin’. The lady, who was with him, turned and said 'It is'.”

"I asked the customers just to leave them in peace outside to enjoy their drinks and everyone respected that."

Mr Parkin, who has been a landlord at the pub for more than twenty years, said Mr Martin then joined him for a chat at the bar where they were discussing an upcoming wedding. The bride and groom mentioned their first dance was going to be to Coldplay's Sky Full of Stars.

Mr Parkin said: "To our surprise, he (Chris Martin) turned around and asked us if we wanted him to play it on the pub’s piano, to which we said yes."

The musician sang to the locals before commenting his voice was "a little hoarse" after a weekend at Glastonbury Festival.