Kendrick Lamar has closed Glastonbury 2022 in a dramatic headline set which ended with him chanting "Godspeed for women's rights" before exiting the Pyramid Stage.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, 35, worked through an array of songs from his back catalogue accompanied by choreographed dancers.

At the end of the performance, lights came up during his rendition of new song Saviour to reveal fake blood was pouring down his face from a crown of thorns.

The words "Your Saviour I Am Not" blazed on the screens behind him as he performed the track with fake blood continually pouring down his face and white shirt.

As his dancers encircled him, the music stopped leaving Lamar's lone voice chanting "They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women's rights" before he left the stage.

The plea for female rights appeared in protest against the US Supreme Court's recent decision to end the country's constitutional right to abortion.

The rapper was joined on stage by dancers Credit: PA

Earlier in his set, Lamar said he had been waiting to get back to live performing after being locked away during the pandemic and thanked the crowd for the "special moment".

He said: "I look in the crowd, I see so many faces, different creeds, different colours, so many faces, ya'll blessed me to be up on this stage."

Introducing his track Love, he told the packed crowd of adoring fans: "We've got a whole lot of love out here tonight Glastonbury, do you agree?"

As they responded in an eruption of cheers, he added: "Let's make sure we continue just that."

Fans have been long-awaiting Lamar's headline set as it was announced in 2020 that he would play Glastonbury's 50th anniversary, but the festival has faced two years of delays due to the pandemic.

Ahead of the rapper's performance, Lorde took to the Pyramid Stage to deliver a set which moved from melodic moments to high octane energy.

She also called on women to access their "inner wisdom" during the show in protest against the reversing of Roe v Wade.

The huge puppet Amal joined Elbow on stage Credit: PA

The stage earlier hosted rock band Elbow, who were joined by a giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian and a choir of refugees.

The huge puppet has been touring the UK and recently made an appearance on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

On Saturday evening, Sir Paul McCartney wowed the crowds with a set list which included surprise guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Ahead of his history-making set on the Pyramid Stage, Sir Paul delivered a surprise preview performance at an intimate venue in Frome, Somerset.

The former Beatle became the festival's oldest solo headliner, a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

On Friday night, Billie Eilish became Glastonbury's youngest solo headliner.