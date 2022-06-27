A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reports a woman was sexually assaulted on the A38 near Norton.

The incident happened in the vicinity of a layby near the New Dawn Inn pub, on Old Tewkesbury Road in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police say they received a report that a woman had been assaulted between 5pm and 6pm last Monday (20 June).

The man was arrested on Saturday (25 June) on suspicion of rape - He has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and want to hear from anyone who was travelling along the A38 in Norton and witnessed a dark coloured or black car parked in a layby.