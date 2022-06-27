Police concerned for welfare of missing vulnerable man in Gloucester

Police in Gloucester say they are concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable man who went missing this morning (Monday 27 June).

David Csete, 49, was last seen at a property on Horton Road in the city at around 6am. He was then seen forty minutes later walking on the Honeybourne Line.

Two CCTV images of David, which were also taken today in Gloucester, show him carrying a bag and wearing a green coat with a hooded top underneath.

David is described as being white, 5ft 9in in height, is bald and of a large build. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jogging bottoms and black trainers. He may also go by the name David Johnstone.

David has a limited understanding of people trying to help him, and police have asked members of the public to call them rather than approaching him if seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 58 of 27 June. If you can see David at the time of calling, please ring 999 and ask for police.