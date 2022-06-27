Red Arrows close spectacular return of the Weston Air Festival

Play Brightcove video

Watch highlights from the 2022 Weston Air Festival

The Red Arrows headlined a spectacular return for the Weston Air Festival, with thousands of people descending on the town for the event.

The popular free show was last held in 2019 and had to be postponed for two years because of Covid-19. However, performances from helicopter teams, a wingwalker and a gyrocopter wowed the audience on the sea front.

The two-day event, which also included Armed Forces Day celebrations took place over the weekend of Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June.

Paul Hillman from North Somerset Council said: "The last few years we haven't had many events on at all so it's great to have everybody coming back to Weston-Super-Mare. It's a great boost for the economy. It's a great opportunity for people to have some fun in the open air.

The highlight of the weekend was undoubtably the RAF Red Arrows, who closed the festival on Sunday.

Paul Hillman said: "Everybody loves the Red Arrows. They're a really big draw for any air show and we're really lucky to get them back to Weston this year."