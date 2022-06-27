A 17-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted at a bus stop in Ladymead Road, Taunton.

The incident happened between 5pm and 5.30pm on Monday 6 June, when the teenager was approached by a man. Police say he then sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene.

The victim is being supported and Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 30 and 40 years old, about 6ft, with short brown hair which had a ginger tinge to it. He was wearing a plain cream t-shirt with black jogging bottoms.

If anyone recognises the description of the man, or was in Ladymead Road around the time of the incident, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222133533.