People in Somerset are being warned to expect delays on the county's roads today (June 27) as Glastonbury Festival has come to an end.

Around 200,000 festival-goers will be exiting the site at Worthy Farm and roads around the area are due to be much busier than normal.

Traffic conditions at the start of the festival were better than originally expected, but queues did bring parts of the A37 to a standstill.

Rail strikes last week also affected those travelling to Glastonbury with dedicated train services running to Castle Cary station. Services have now returned to normal with trains operating throughout the day.

Which roads are closed around the Glastonbury Festival site?

Parts of the A361 and A371 are closed due to this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The A361 East Compton Road is closed westbound between A37 (Beardly Batch Junction, Cannards Grave) and B3136 (Pilton).

The A361 Street Road is closed eastbound between A39 (Wirral Park Roundabout) and Oriel Drive.

A371 Northbound closed due to Glastonbury Festival between B3153 (Castle Cary) and Snagg Lane (Ditcheat).

What is the latest from the roads?

There are reports of slow traffic on A361 between Totterdown Lane (Pilton) and The Appletree Inn (Glastonbury).

More as we get it.