Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'excellent father' after fatal stabbing

The family of a man from Charfield in Gloucestershire who was fatally stabbed have paid tribute to "an excellent father".

Marcus Dunkerton, 40, died from a stab wound at his home in Thames Close on Friday 24th June. Police were called to the property just before 11pm but he could not be saved.

In a statement Mr Dunkerton's family wrote about their "deep sadness" at what happened:

"No words will ever be able to express the deep sadness and loss that we feel as a family.

“Marcus was a much-loved son, brother, partner, father, step-father, uncle and son-in-law who was very much loved by us all.

“He was an excellent father. We are heartbroken. He will leave a huge hole in our lives and will be greatly missed.”

The family went on to ask that people respect their privacy at what continues to be a very difficult time for them and all those who knew Marcus. They are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Grant Bradley, 46, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The police investigation continues, and anyone with information or footage which could help who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team.