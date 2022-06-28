Hedgehog rescue centre in Gloucester inundated with new arrivals

A hedgehog rescue centre in Gloucester says it has been inundated with so many infants that it's had to shut the doors temporarily to any new patients.

Vicki Oliver, who runs Brockworth Hedgehog Rescue, says that they currently have fifty mothers and hoglets.

Many are brought in because they are in distress, have an infection, or are infested with parasites.

Credit: ITV News

Some of the babies are born at the rescue centre because their pregnant mothers have been brought in by people who see them in their gardens during daylight hours looking sluggish and unwell.

Vicki is currently having to hand feed five orphans which were born at the rescue centre. Their mother died shortly afterwards, probably from an infection.

Credit: ITV News

Vicki says the workload is intense so they won't take any more until they can create more space, and "It gets to the point where my volunteers are starting to struggle with the workload."

"We have to draw the line, which we are at the moment but we do have hedgehogs which are being released within the next week, so it will be then that we can look at taking more in."

The centre has an advice page on what to do if you find a sick hedgehog.