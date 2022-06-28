An investigation has been launched after a man and woman were found dead at a house in Dorset.

Police received a report at 6.03am on Tuesday (28 June) of the sudden death of a woman in Gifle View, Thornford, near Sherborne.

Officers and paramedics attended and the bodies of a man and a woman in their 70s – who were known to each other – were found in the property.

Dorset Police has launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of both deaths.

The family of the man has been told but enquiries are still ongoing to find the woman's next of kin.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of the MCIT, said: “This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the family of the man.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened and a cordon is in place to allow for an examination of the scene to take place.

“At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and enquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information to help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns or information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police here, via email at 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220103076.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.