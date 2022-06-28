Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Barnstaple and a van was stolen.

Officers were called to Pulchrass Street at around 9pm on Wednesday 22nd June after the attack in which the victim sustained severe head and facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The keys to a van were also taken and the vehicle was later found severely damaged by a fire at the Pilton Causeway Car Park at around 11:30pm.

A 34-year-old man from the area was arrested on suspicion of robbery but has been released on police bail.

Anyone who may have any more information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police quoting crime reference CR/055356/22.