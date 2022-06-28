Plymouth's Royal Citadel and Stonehouse Barracks saved from imminent closure

Two of Plymouth's military bases have been saved from imminent closure.

The bases will now remain open for years to come after the Government gave the sites a reprieve.

There will be a lengthy delay to the closure of the Royal Citadel, home of 29 Commando Royal Artillery, and a further short delay to the closure of Stonehouse Barracks, the spiritual home of the Royal Marines.

The disposal of the Royal Citadel will be delayed from 2024 to 2035. RM Stonehouse will not be closed until at least 2029.

The Royal Citadel Credit: Google Maps

Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard is now calling for investment into the buildings.

The MP, who has campaigned to save the key military bases, said: “I want to see the Royal Marines and 29 Commando stay in Plymouth. To do that the Government needs to invest in both the Citadel and the Stonehouse Barracks.

“They keep postponing the closure dates, but the truth is they need to modernise these bases and invest in the buildings and facilities there. Ministers simply cannot expect our service personnel to live and work in deteriorating conditions over such a long period of time.

“I hope that with these extra delays, the MOD will rightly conclude as most of Plymouth has, that these bases are right place for 29 Commando and the Royal Marines. We now need to see money spent on modernisation so the very best in our military have the very best accommodation and facilities too.”

29 Commando

It was announced in 2016 that the Royal Citadel was set to close in 2024 and Stonehouse Barracks to close in 2023, with military personnel to be consolidated around Plymouth and Torpoint.

It's the second delay since Mr Pollard launched his campaign to save the bases from closure and keep the Royal Marines in Plymouth.

RM Stonehouse is the Royal Marine’s first ever dedicated and purpose-built barracks, while the Royal Citadel is the permanent base of the 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery.