Avon and Somerset Police are trying to identify a man who officers would like to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault in Bridgwater.

They say the incident happened on the green opposite Clarks Road at around midnight on Friday 3 June.

Police believe the man in the CCTV (pictured) has information which will aid an investigation.

If you can identify the man in the CCTV, or witnessed the incident, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222131650, or complete the police online appeals form.