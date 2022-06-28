Popular Bristol nightclub SWX announces reopening date after arson attack

Popular Bristol nightclub SWX has announced that it will be officially reopening in September.

The venue was forced to remain closed in 2021 after it was targeted by an arsonist who said they were campaigning against covid restrictions across the UK.

A large amount of damage was caused to the inside of the building as a result of the blaze with police originally declaring the fire was started deliberately, before changing this to an unknown cause.

Play Brightcove video

See inside of SWX after fire damaged the venue just days before it officially reopened.

Officers then determined an accelerant had been used and so launched an investigation.

The club was just days away from reopening with owner Dominic Madden describing the attack as ‘hugely saddening’.

It will now be reopening on Friday, 9 September with a special opening night party.

There are a number of events lined up which can be found on the new website for the venue, including the opening night of the Sugababes' new tour.