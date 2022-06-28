Work has started to remove a sunken superyacht which was destroyed in a fire while moored in Torquay Harbour.

The 85ft yacht 'Rendezvous' was carrying 8000 litres of fuel when it caught fire on Saturday 28th May. It's believed to be worth £6 million.

Since the incident, Torbay Harbour Authority have been working with a specialist wreck removal company. Divers were in the water on Monday to make the final preparations for the salvage operation .

It is anticipated the removal of the remaining fuel and the lifting of the vessel will be completed over the next two days.

Princess Pier remains closed and only essential personnel will be granted access.

Once the salvage operation has been safely completed, repairs to Princess Pier will begin. Once safe to do so, Princess Pier will reopen to the public.

