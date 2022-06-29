The gates to the Devon County Show are set to open after a two-year break for the first time tomorrow - with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

Farmers in Devon will display their animals and produce during the three day event at Westpoint Arena, just outside of Exeter.

Across the three days, there will be competitions, trade stands, activities and family-friendly fun.

When is the Devon County Show 2022?

The Devon County Show will run from Thursday 30 June to Saturday 2 July 2022.

The gates for the show open at 7.30am and the trade stands open from 9am every day.

The gates close at 6.30pm on Thursday and Friday, and 6pm on Saturday.

The Devon County Show has not taken place since 2019. Credit: ITV West Country

Where is the Devon County Show held?

The Devon County Show is held at Westpoint Arenam in Clyst St Mary, Exeter, EX5 1DJ

By car it is one mile from M5 Junction 30 on A3052.

By Bus, people can travel from Exeter, Sidmouth, Seaton, Honiton, Lyme Regis, Exmouth & Exeter Bus Station.

By bike the site is one mile from the edge of Exeter and accessible from the city by an off-road cycle path. There is free cycle parking at every entrance.

How much are tickets to the Devon County Show - and how do you get them?

There are still tickets available for the Devon County Show.

Advance tickets cost £20 for adults, £17.50 for over 60s and £7.50 for children aged between five and 16.

On-the-day tickets cost £23 for adults, £20 for over-60s and £7.50 for children aged between five to 16.

Children under five are free of charge and no ticket is required.

The Devon County Show will take place between 30 June and 2 July. Credit: ITV West Country

What's the weather forecast for the Devon County Show?

On the Thursday, the Met Office says people can expect bright spells but also scattered showers that will clear through the afternoon. There will be highs of 17C.

On Friday, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze is forecast with highs of 19C.

On Saturday there is light rain forecast with a moderate breeze. There will be highs of 19C.

What's on at the Devon County Show?

The show is one of the biggest events in the county calendar and is the perfect place to enjoy a fun day out, sampling the many wonders of the local countryside.

On display will be livestock, local food, flowers and gardens, to rural skills and country pursuits. There will also be competitions taking place in the six show rings.

You can see the full programme of events on the Devon County Show website.