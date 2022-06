A provisional driver has been left with minor injuries after a car overturned on the M4 near Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to the incident, alongside the ambulance service, just before 6.50am this morning (29 June).

It happened on the M4 between Junctions 15 and 16.

The female driver has been reported to court as she was a provisional licence holder and the vehicle was seized by Highways England.