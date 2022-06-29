Man left with 'life-changing' injuries after serious assault in Swindon
A man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after being assaulted in Swindon.
The attack happened yesterday (Tuesday 28 June) evening in The Planks and officers from Wiltshire Police cordoned off the area while an investigation took place.
Police say at present no arrests have been made but their enquiries are ongoing.
They are appealing for anyone who saw anything or who has more information to get in touch.