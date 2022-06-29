Play Brightcove video

Watch moment fire takes hold at We The Curious

One of Bristol's biggest visitor attractions has confirmed it will remain closed until next year after it was devastated by a fire earlier this year.

We The Curious has been closed since April after its roof caught fire which caused 'extensive water damage'.

The fire was caused by birds damaging solar panels in the attraction's roof.

The science and discovery centre will now not reopen until January 2023 at the earliest, as its heating and cooling systems need to be replaced.

Police drone footage captured the fire at We The Curious

The science and discovery centre says it will now take 'The We The Curious experience' to every postcode in Bristol while the museum remains closed.

In a statement, We The Curious said: " So, another update from us about our fire recovery with some pretty big (and a bit sad) news; we now know that we won’t be open before January 2023.

"In the meantime, we're heading to every postcode of Bristol - we’ll be taking the We The Curious experience out and about! Starting this summer, find us popping up at community events and city festivals across the city."