More than 20 motorcyclists have been killed or critically injured on Devon and Cornwall's roads so far this year.

The spate of incidents has prompted police to urge drivers to slow down on the region's roads.

Sgt Owen Messenger said: "So far this year, 22 motorcyclists have been killed or critically injured on Devon and Cornwall’s roads.

"Every one of these incidents has tragic consequences. They leave children without parents, partners without loved ones and heartbroken friends left mourning their best mates.

"Sadly, the majority of collisions we have attended have involved bikers riding too fast, overtaking dangerously and losing control."

Police explained how speed was a major contributory factor in serious and fatal collisions, as it gives drivers less time to react and increases the likelihood of serious injury.

Sgt Messenger added: "I’d also like to appeal to the families and friends of those who ride motorbikes – please remind them how much you want them to come home after their ride.

"Our officers have had to knock on far too many doors to tell people their loved ones are never coming home again."