Sat-nav blamed after van gets stuck in narrow road in Cornwall town

An incorrect sat-nav has been blamed after a removal van got stuck down a steep, narrow street in St Ives.

The van from Worcestershire was spotted revving and struggling as it tried to reverse up Barnoon Hill before coming to a stop against the wall of the house opposite the famous Barbara Hepworth M useum.

It happened on Tuesday (June 28) at around 4pm and the van was still stuck come 8pm, resting against the wall down a no-entry road.

Locals were quick to point out that people who do not know the area can get caught following their sat-nav which may not be completely accurate.

A roadwork triangle had been placed at the top of the hill to warn other motorists about the obstruction.