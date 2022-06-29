Sat-nav blamed after van gets stuck in narrow road in Cornwall town
An incorrect sat-nav has been blamed after a removal van got stuck down a steep, narrow street in St Ives.
The van from Worcestershire was spotted revving and struggling as it tried to reverse up Barnoon Hill before coming to a stop against the wall of the house opposite the famous Barbara Hepworth Museum.
It happened on Tuesday (June 28) at around 4pm and the van was still stuck come 8pm, resting against the wall down a no-entry road.
Locals were quick to point out that people who do not know the area can get caught following their sat-nav which may not be completely accurate.
A roadwork triangle had been placed at the top of the hill to warn other motorists about the obstruction.