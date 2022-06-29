Drivers are being told to expect delays on the A30 near Bodmin after a fuel spillage closed the eastbound carriageway.

The incident happened this morning (29 June) between the junctions with the A38 Bodmin South and the A395 Bodmin North, and queues are building in the area.

Highways England say the event is expected to clear between 11.45pm and 12pm and that crews will be working to clear up the scene.

Traffic is being diverted via local roads. Drivers are being urged to plan extra time for their journeys.

There are currently delays of 30 minutes according to Highways England.

Updates to follow.