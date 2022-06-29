A woman who died in a crash in Cornwall has been described as "the most amazing person" who was "beautiful inside and out".

Eka Schofield, 33, from Penryn, died in hospital after being hit by a Volkswagen van.

The crash happened at around 9.35am on 24 June on the A39 between Treliever roundabout and Kernick Road Industrial Estate, Penryn.

Eka's family have paid tribute to her, saying: “She was beautiful inside and out. She was the most amazing person and there will be a massive hole left forever for all that knew her.

“We would like privacy for our friends and family to grieve at this difficult time. Thank you.”

Devon and Cornwall Police continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 229 of 24/06/22.