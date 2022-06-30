Man dies in serious motorbike crash on B3252 in Cornwall

A man has died following a crash between two motorbikes on the B3252 in Cornwall.

The collision happened last night (June 29) at Horningtops between Looe and Liskeard.

Emergency services were notified at around 10pm following reports of a collision involving two motorbikes.

As a result of the crash, a 21-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers from the Specialist Roads Policing team attended the scene along with forensic collision investigators.

A full investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The busy road in south east Cornwall was closed over night as investigation work was carried out. ​

Traffic management site Inrix said the B3252 is closed in both directions due to the accident investigation work from the A38 at Trethawle up to the B3251 at Bylane End.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and anyone with dashcam footage to contact 101 quoting log reference number 789 29/06/22.

8:00am

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: " Emergency services were notified at around 10pm on Wednesday 29 June following reports of a collision involving two motorbikes.

"As a result of the collision, a 21-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries."Emergency services attended the scene and a road closure was put in place at the Looe/Sandplace turn. The road has since been reopened."

7:40am

Traffic management site Inrix has confirmed that the B3252 has reopened and traffic is coping well following the crash earlier this morning.

A spokesman said: "Traffic is coping well. All lanes have been re-opened."

6:53am

The B3252 road from the A38 to Looe is expected to be closed for several hours following a very serious crash.

6:37am

Several police officers, paramedics and fire crews were working overnight at the scene.