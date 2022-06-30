Father from Chippenham crowned World's Strongest Disabled Man

Play Brightcove video

ITV West County presenters Jonty Messer and Eli-Louise Wringe interview Dave Walsh about his extraordinary win

A father from Chippenham has been crowned the World's Strongest Disabled Man.

Dave Walsh pulled trucks, lifted 110kg sandbags and deadlifted up to 540kg at the disabled strongman contest in Ottowa, Canada this year.

Speaking to ITV West Country, Dave said: "Disabled strongman competitions are basically the same as you see in abled bodied competitions on TV.

"But for us, it's either because we're in a wheelchair or have issues with mobility. We do lots of events.

"We had to pull a truck towards us as quick as possible, All without leg drive. We also had to lift a 100kg sandbag to our shoulder. Also log lifting and deadlifting."

Dave competed in his first competition in 2017. Credit: WSDM

The veteran got into strength training after leaving the Army in 2016.

He decided to keep fit by going to the gym and taking part in able-bodied strongman competitions.

Even when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, he decided to keep going.

"I just loved it that much, I couldn't leave the sport behind even though I couldn't walk anymore."

Dave said that finding out about disabled strongman, it opened so many new doors for him: "I stopped thinking about what I couldn't do and started thinking about what I can do, like pulling trucks!"I think it's all about finding your own passion. It doesn't have to be sport, it could be anything. You don't even have to be any good! But it just introduces you to so many people."