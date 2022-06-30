A man has been arrested after a woman reported that a stranger took a photo up her skirt and offered to buy her used underwear in Gloucester.

It comes after the women reported being approached in the Hempstead area of Quedgeley on Tuesday (28 June) on separate occasions between 11am and 1pm.

In the first incident, the man approached a woman and took a photo up her skirt. He then offered to buy her used underwear.

In the second incident, the man was driving a dark grey VW Passat at slow speed when he approached another woman and asked to buy her underwear.

A man in his 20s from Stroud has been arrested on suspicion of up-skirting and causing harassment and alarm. He has since been released from custody on bail to return to police next month.

Police officers are appealing for any other victims or anyone with information to come forward, as they believe other women may have been targeted.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "The man was described as being white, with a pale complexion.

"He had dark brown or black hair, styled with a short fade on the sides and the top swiped up. He was clean shaven, aged in his 20s, of a slim build, and between 5ft 8ins and 6ft in height.

"He was wearing a black crew neck sweater which was long sleeved with black polo top underneath. The sweater had a company logo on which was red/orange colour.