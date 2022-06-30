A man in his 40s has died after the motorbike he was driving was involved in a crash in Axminster.

The collision happened on the A35 at Taunton Cross near Shute on Wednesday (June 29).

Police were notified at around 10.43am yesterday to reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a white VW Transporter and a black BMW R1250 GS Adventure motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the rider of the BMW motorbike suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full forensic investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

Police thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision to telephone 101 quoting Log 210 of 29th June 2022.