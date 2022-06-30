A man was left with a broken jaw after being punched and kicked by a group of men in Bridgwater.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal for information after the racially-aggravated assault.

The force says a man in his 40s was in Penel Orlieu when he was punched and kicked by a number of men at about 10pm on Saturday 16 April.

In a statement released today (30 June), a police spokesperson said: "He sustained GBH-level injuries, including a fractured jaw and cheekbone.

"He was with a second man who was also punched.

"One of the victims reported that racially-aggravated words were used during the incident."

Two men have attended a voluntary police interview and detectives have released CCTV stills of three men they want to speak with.

If you recognise any of them, or witnessed the assault and have not yet spoken to police, please call 101 and give reference number 5222095441.