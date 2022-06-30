Same sex couples will soon be able to get married at the oldest Methodist site in the world.

The John Wesley New Rooms in Bristol has today (30 June) been given official permission to conduct weddings for same sex couples.

The chapel in Broadmead is the oldest Methodist building in the world to be available to conduct same sex weddings.

It applied to the General Register Office for permission to conduct same sex marriage ceremonies and it has now been approved.

The New Room in Bristol is the oldest purpose-built Methodist chapel in the world.

John Wesley’s New Room’s education officer and responsible authorised person Rev. Mandy Briggs said: “This decision to register John Wesley’s New Room as a venue for same-sex marriages is the latest step in our journey of ally ship with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The chapel has been a venue for services organised by Christians at Bristol Pride since 2018 and so this registration feels like the natural next step.”

It is also available for services of blessing for same-sex couples who are already married to take place in the church.

The Methodist Church is Britain's fourth largest Christian denomination with about 164,000 members across more than 4,000 churches.

In 2021 a vote to change the definition of marriage at the Methodist Conference overwhelmingly passed by 254 in favour with 46 against.

The changes mean the Methodist Church now holds two parallel definitions of marriage - one position says "marriage can only be between a man and a woman" and the other that "marriage can be between any two people".