Two men have been arrested after a car was seen driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway in Swindon.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were first to spot the car, which was being driven on cloned plates, on the M32 in Bristol at around 4pm yesterday (30 July).

It then went onto the M4 before leaving at junction 16 and heading towards Swindon. It was then seen swerving onto the wrong side of the carriageway into oncoming traffic.

The car did not crash, but was driven onto a grass verge before its occupants fled.

Two men from London were located nearby and have since been arrested, according to Wiltshire Police.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle while a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220068150.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.