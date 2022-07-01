A car has been left hanging off the side of a bungalow after crashing into it.

Police officers were called to the scene near College Green in Uffculme at around 10am yesterday morning (30 June).

A cordon has been put in place for public safety while the integrity of the building is being examined.

The driver suffered a minor injury however no one in the bungalow was seriously hurt.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed three of its crews are at the scene to make it safe and await recovery to remove the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Cullompton Fire Station said: "Thankfully the occupants of both the car and the home were not seriously hurt."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: "Police were called at around 10am with reports of a car having collided with a bungalow near College Green in Uffculme.

This is the moment a car crashed into a bungalow, with the vehicle hanging off the property. Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

"The driver has appeared to have only suffered a minor injury, however there is extensive damage to the property and concerns over its structural integrity following this collision.

"A cordon is in place for public safety and police, fire and ambulance all on scene. We await updates from specialists from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and Mid Devon District Council in relation to the structure of the property.

"Therefore we expect the cordon and localised diversions to be in place for the foreseeable future."