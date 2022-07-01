Cornwall's first 'Edinburgh fringe' comedy festival comes to Falmouth

A new fringe style comedy festival has arrived in Cornwall.

The inaugural 'Falmouth Cringe' is running from 30 June to 3 July and is the first of its kind in the South West of England.

The new event is taking over six independent venues in Falmouth Town centre with 25 acts across the weekend including headliners Tim Key, Jayde Adams and Cornish favourite the Kernow King.

Co-director Johanna Brooks, says this is the kind of show people would normally have to travel far to experience.

"Typically people would have to go all the way up to Edinburgh or Manchester or London to kind of get this fringe style comedy festival where you can walk into lots of different shows all over one weekend. That's why we were really excited to bring something like this down to Cornwall."

Fellow co-director, Franciska Earle, says after running a performance space in Cornwall for five years she could see "Cornwall is increasingly left out of the loop when it comes to live comedy".

She says, “There is so much talent in this county who struggle to make their voices heard outside of the Westcountry, and the Cornish audience rarely get to see top quality acts without having to travel miles to do so."

The first fringe style comedy weekend is hoping to attract audiences who would normally travel to Edinburgh. Credit: ITV News

As well as stand-ups, families are encouraged to try a fantastical storytelling show 'The Girl and the Dragon' at Solskinn - The Church and family friendly improvisational comedy 'Shaken Not Stirred: The Improvised James Bond Film' comes to The Cornish Bank. A surprise act is also being held on the Saturday night (2 July.)

The new festival is one of the newest events to be added to Falmouth's summer calendar and is being supported by the Falmouth BID.