Five paddleboarders have been rescued from the Bristol Channel in Somerset after getting blown offshore by strong winds.

RNLI crew from Minehead, who were returning from a training exercise on Sunday (26 June) spotted the group in trouble, aged in their 20s from south Wales.

Volunteer Helm Phil Sanderson said: "We launched in calm conditions, but the further we got offshore it was evident how strong the wind really was, and the sea conditions got rougher.

"As we made our way towards the paddleboarders, we could see they were all in the water.

"As we pulled them onboard it was clear some of the group were upset and beginning to feel the effects of the cold water.

"We returned all five ashore for further assessment, it was good to see they were wearing wetsuits and buoyancy aids which certainly helped them in this frightening situation.

"In addition to this safety equipment, we would always recommend when heading out on the water to check the weather forecast and carry a means of calling for help.

"Many people these days carry a phone in a waterproof pouch which gives them the ability to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

On the same weekend in Scotland, Anstruther RNLI rescued two teenage girls three- quarters of a mile out to sea who were found clinging to the same paddleboard.

RNLI safety tips for paddleboarding: