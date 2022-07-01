Man in Gloucester arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Barton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Gloucester after the body of another man was found at a property in Barton.

The 34-year-old suspect was located and arrested during a murder investigation that began after a man in his 50s was found dead.

Emergency services had been called to an address shortly after 9am on Friday 1 July.

At this time investigating officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Closures remain in place on Vauxhall Road and Barton Street while enquiries continue in the area.

There was a large police presence in the city as officers searched for the suspect.

Police are continuing with their enquiries and say information can be provided online by completing this form and quoting incident 101 of 1 July.

You can also call police on 101 or provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.