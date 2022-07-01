Man due in court accused of raping woman in Exeter's Catacombs

A man has been charged with rape after an incident in Exeter.

The serious sexual assault at the Catacombs was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police in the early hours of Saturday 18 June.

In an update issued today (1 July), the force said a 46-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Cosmin-Nicolae Vasioiu, of no fixed address, has been charged with rape and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates Court today.