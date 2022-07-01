More than 1,000 new council homes could be built in Cornwall in the next five years as part of plans to tackle the housing crisis in the county.

Refurbishing old properties, creating 'micro homes' and preventing new homes being brought as second properties also form part of new plans by Cornwall Council.

The authority has today (July 1), published its housing strategy, saying it aims to create a ‘Cornwall where everyone can start well, live well and age well’.

New council houses planned

Cornwall Council says it wants to build 1,000 new council homes over the next five years.

It also wants to buy existing homes to use as social housing and to provide affordable rental properties.

In November, the council completed a million-pound deal to buy 130 homes at West Carclaze Garden Village

All 130 low carbon homes will be available for either social or affordable rent for local households in need or for shared ownership.

15 micro homes

The site will be managed by Cornwall Housing, with each tenant receiving additional support as required Credit: SoloHaus/ Cornwall Council

The council has previously unveiled plans to put 15 ‘micro homes’ at the Old County Hall in Truro.

It is the first scheme of its kind in the South West, with people expected to move in in July.

The properties will provide homes for local people who are ready to move on from emergency accommodation to the second stage of their journey out of homelessness and rough sleeping.

Refurbishing old council-owned properties

The council is also looking to refurbish out of use council-owned properties to provide homes for local people in urgent need of somewhere to live.

A council-owned house in Trevose Avenue, Newquay, has already been transformed into five self-contained flats and nine flats are set to be created at an old office building in Chough House, Truro, at the end of the summer.

The council will also offer loans to people wanting to bring empty homes back into use. It also says it hopes to work with communities to stop new-builds being snapped up by second-homeowners

Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for housing and planning Olly Monk said: “We recognise that we are facing significant challenges in tackling the current housing crisis.

"We all need and deserve somewhere to live and call home.

"Having a home to call our own provides a sense of belonging, it means better health and wellbeing and it strengthens community spirit. We want our residents to live in affordable and high-quality homes that enable them to build settled, safe and healthy lives, within sustainable and thriving communities."

He added: “We want to provide homes that meet the needs of our residents and communities. We want to support those residents that need help in finding and keeping a home that they can afford. We want to support our residents who have specific needs and whose home can help them remain independent. And we want to support communities to be sustainable and thriving places to live."